Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

