Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.16 and a 200 day moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

