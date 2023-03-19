McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

