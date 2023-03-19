Platform Technology Partners Makes New $230,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 64.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,432.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,081.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

