Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

