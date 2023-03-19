Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

