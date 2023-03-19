Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $358.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.90. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

