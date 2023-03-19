Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $341.50 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $429.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.01 and its 200-day moving average is $312.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.