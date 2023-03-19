Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,025 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

