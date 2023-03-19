MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

