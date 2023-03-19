Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

