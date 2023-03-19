Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

