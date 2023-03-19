Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,108 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $235.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

