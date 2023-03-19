iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,371 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,117 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

