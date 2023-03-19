Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 100 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

