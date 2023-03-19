Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,270 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 276.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.