Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

