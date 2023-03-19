Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 262.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average is $169.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

