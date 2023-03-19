475 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

