EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.