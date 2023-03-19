Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 14th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.5%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 23,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
