Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 14th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.5%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 23,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

