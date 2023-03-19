Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.86. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

