Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $40.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $597.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,135,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

