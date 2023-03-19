RDA Financial Network Buys 1,441 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

