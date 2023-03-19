Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

