Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 7,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.44. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

