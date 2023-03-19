Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $152.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.