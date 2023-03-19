First Community Trust NA Purchases 85 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

