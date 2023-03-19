American National Bank Buys 3,328 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American National Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

