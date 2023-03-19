JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 11.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $643,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

