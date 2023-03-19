Laurie Harris Sells 2,357 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) Director Laurie Harris sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $11,902.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,097.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

