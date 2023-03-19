Laurie Harris Sells 2,357 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Laurie Harris sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $11,902.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,097.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SNCR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
