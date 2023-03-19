Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,638,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,583,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

