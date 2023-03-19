Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.