Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

