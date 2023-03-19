Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $215.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

