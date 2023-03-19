Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,637,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

