Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,491 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $303.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.30 and its 200-day moving average is $346.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

