American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.