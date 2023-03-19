Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

