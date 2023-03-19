Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $231.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

