Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $475,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

