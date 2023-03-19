Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.