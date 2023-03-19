M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $747.65 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.