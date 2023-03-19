Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 4,715 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

PYPL opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

