M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

