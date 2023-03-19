265 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $433.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

