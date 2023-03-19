Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $210.90 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

