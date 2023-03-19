Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PEP opened at $175.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.