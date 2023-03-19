M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

