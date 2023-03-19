Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.